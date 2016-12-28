Westwood Middle Schooler Named Titans Junior Broadcaster of the Year

Rarely do you find a 12 year old young man that understands patience, honesty and the Beatles. Rarely at 12 years old does a young man have an idea what they want to do with their life. Rarely at 12 years old does a young man have the maturity to plot a course to achieve that goal. Rarely will you get the opportunity to meet a young man like Darryn Strickland.
Darryn, the son of Danny and Janine Strickland, is quiet, self-assured and modest young man with a bright future in front of him. Darryn gave up Manchester Youth Football this fall to join the Westwood football team as a 6th grader to better prepare himself for a future in middle school football. That “free time” allowed Darryn the opportunity to fill a need for the youth football league as their public address announcer. People took notice as Darryn combined his strong work ethic and unique personality to develop a following.
When the Tennessee Titans announced a contest to recognize young broadcasters, Danny made a short video and sent it in to Titans Radio. Earlier this month, Darryn was selected as the Titans Junior Broadcaster of the Year. Darryn even got the opportunity to meet the Titans broadcast team of Mike Keith and Frank Wychek on December 11th. Darryn called his time with the two as the highlight of his day at Nisan Stadium. “(Keith) was super nice and spent about 20 minutes just talking with me and sharing ideas about doing the PA.” When asked about Wychek, Darryn remarked “he looks like my uncle and Ben Roethlisberger.”
Darryn was also interviewed by Titans radio executive producer Rhett Bryan. You can see that interview at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THwhcJb7MzI&list=PLPrX5S2GZj8BSpWjV5M2wbujIh2_igLJc
Darryn plans to continue as the public address announcer for Manchester Youth Football next season and beyond. He also hopes to explore some more opportunities to learn about broadcasting including some opportunities with us at Thunder Radio. The first of those opportunities will come up on Saturday as Darryn will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show here on Thunder Radio. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each and every Saturday morning at 10 AM from the showroom at Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show can also be heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.