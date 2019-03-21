Westwood Middle School Softball Gets Huge Conference Win Over Community

The Westwood Lady Rocket softball team traveled to Unionville on Thursday to take on conference foe Unionville. Trailing entering the 6th inning, the Lady Rockets ripped 4 doubles and plated 4 runs to grab the lead. Westwood held on for the 4 to 1 win.
After 2 hits to lead off the 6th inning, Westwood hit into a double play that looked to be a rally killer. But the Lady Rockets ripped off 3 doubles and a walk to plate 4 runs and stun the Community Viqueens. Westwood pitcher Emma Kidder pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the 7th inning to give Westwood their 5th straight win to start the season.
Paisley Campbell and Haley Bowen each had a single and a double for Westwood with both doubles coming in the penultimate 6th inning. Kara Beth Patton and Emma Kidder also added doubles in the 6th frame. Kidder got the win in the circle as she struck out 13 while allowing only 2 hits.
The Lady Rockets will take off next week for Spring Break before returning to the diamond on Tuesday, April 2nd. Westwood will host Huntland at Lady Rocket Field beginning at 5 PM.