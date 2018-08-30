Westwood Middle Rockets Football Falls at Fayetteville

Facing a Tigers team that had won 23 straight games, the Westwood football team rolled into Lincoln County on Thursday to tangle with Fayetteville Middle School. Injuries and illness severely hampered the Rockets depth against the talented Tigers. Westwood fell by a final score of 40 to 7.
Fayetteville jumped out to a 24-0 lead at the half and extended it to 40-0 late in the game. Ian Weldon broke free on an inside reverse from 40 yards out to get Westwood on the board late. Izick Sierra added the PAT kick to make the final score 40 to 7. The PAT kick by Sierra is his 5th conversion out of 5 attempts on the year.
The Rockets are back in action on Thursday when they host Community at Dyer-Bouldin Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of that game as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM, our pregame show will get underway at 6:15.