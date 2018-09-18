Westwood Middle Football Falls to MTCS

Celebrating Homecoming on Tuesday, the Westwood football team welcomed Middle Tennessee Christian to Dyer-Bouldin Field. In a game you heard right here on Thunder Radio, a pair of 4th quarter touchdowns by the Cougars dropped the Rockets on homecoming. Westwood lost by a final score of 22 to 8.
MTCS scored first late in the 2nd quarter to take a 6 to 0 lead into halftime. After a scoreless 3rd quarter, the Cougars added a 2nd touchdown a minute into the 4th quarter. Westwood answered with 3:25 left in the game when Konnor Heaton scored from 29 yards out. Jayden Carter hit Heaton with a pass for the 2 point conversion. The Cougars ended the rally with a touchdown with 3:12 left in the game.
Heaton led the Rockets in rushing with 84 yards on 11 carries. Connor Smith added 64 yards on 13 carries while Ian Weldon added 17 yards on 9 carries. Carter competed 2 passes and also rushed 3 times for 14 yards.
At halftime, Abby Clark and David Chew were named the homecoming queen and king. Westwood will wrap up their season next Thursday, September 27th at Liberty. That season finale will kick off at 6:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/