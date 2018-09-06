Westwood Middle Football Falls to Community

The Westwood football team welcomed Community to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Thursday. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Westwood played inspired football in the 2nd half but could not overcome a 20 to 0 halftime deficit. The Rockets lost 34 to 19.
The Vikings scored on the 2nd play of each of their first 3 drives to build a 20 to 0 lead. Westwood made some adjustments and forced Community into a 4th down and 8 play late in the 2nd quarter. Community broke free and scored from 28 yards out with 7 seconds left in the half to build their halftime cushion.
In the 2nd half, Westwood outgained Community 163 to 37 in total yardage but could not catch up to the Vikings. Konnor Heaton led Westwood in rushing with 95 yards on 16 carries and 2 touchdowns. Bruising fullback Connor Smith had 91 yards on 20 carries and another score. Ian Weldon ran the ball 5 times for 50 yards.
Westwood will hit the road next week for a game at Cascade. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM in Wartrace.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/