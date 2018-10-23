Westwood Middle Basketball Falls at Cascade on Tuesday

The Rockets and Lady Rockets of Westwood Middle School traveled to Wartrace on Tuesday night for a conference basketball doubleheader. Taking on the always tough Champions of Cascade the Westwood teams fell in both matchups. The Lady Rockets lost 32 to 28 while the Rockets fell 59 to 18.
Trailing by only 3 points entering the 4th quarter, the Lady Rockets could not muster a field goal in the final 6 minutes. Westwood was 3 of 6 from the free throw line but it was not enough to pull the upset. The Lady Rockets were led in scoring by Leonor Moreno and Bryleigh Gray who each had 6 points. Maddie Sullivan and Anna Johnson finished with 5 points each.
The Rockets had no luck in overcoming the full court pressure defense of Cascade. Cascade held Coffee Middle to just 7 points in the first half in the loss. Jayden Carter was the leading scorer for Westwood as he tallied 6 points. Izick Sierra added 4 points.
Westwood will travel to Lynchburg on Thursday night for another conference game with Moore County. That doubleheader will tip off with the girls’ game getting underway at 6 PM.