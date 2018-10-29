Westwood Middle Basketball Drops Pair in Home Opener

The Westwood basketball team welcomed Huntland to the Joel Vinson Gym on Monday night. Playing in their first home game of the year before a capacity crowd in the newly remodeled Joel Vinson Gym, both Rocket teams fell in the conference doubleheader. The Lady Rockets lost 36 to 23 while the Rockets lost 61 to 26.
After a back and forth first few minutes of the girls’ game, Huntland was able to crank up their full court press after made baskets and closed out the first half on a 16 to 8 run to seize control. Westwood clamped down the defense in the second half, but could not catch the Lady Hornets. Westwood was led in scoring by Anna Johnson and Leonor Moreno who each finished with 7 points. Maddie Sullivan chipped in 4 points for the Lady Rockets.
The Rockets saw Huntland open the game on a 20 to 2 run before cutting the gap to 12 points at the half. In the 2nd half, Huntland opened up the period on a 13 -0 run to coast to the conference win. Westwood was led in scoring by Jayden Carter who had 10 points. Izick Sierra added 6 points for the Rockets.
Westwood is back on the court on Thursday night when they play host to Liberty at Westwood. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, Lucky Knott will begin the broadcast with the pregame show at 5:50.