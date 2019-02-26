Westwood Middle Baseball Swamps Riverside Christian in Season Opener

The Westwood baseball team opened their 2019 campaign at home on Tuesday welcoming Riverside Christian to Looney Riddle Field. The Rocket pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and held Riverside to 1 hit over 5 innings to lead Westwood to the 11 to 1 win.
Jonathan Nelson got the win on the mound for Westwood and also added a pair of singles, a pair of walks and scored 3 runs. Jayden Carter added an RBI double and scored once. Raiden Sain singled, reached on an error and scored twice.
The Rockets return to the diamond on Monday when they host Fayetteville at Fred Deadman Park for a doubleheader. The first of the 5 innings games is set for 5 PM at Looney Riddle Field.