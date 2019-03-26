Westwood Middle Baseball Drops Heartbreaker to Cascade

In a game that was exciting for all 7 innings, the Westwood baseball team saw the deciding action all come on the 1st inning on Monday night. Traveling to Wartrace on Monday for a conference matchup with Cascade, Westwood saw the Champions push across a run in the 1st inning and hold on for a 1 to 0 win over the visiting Rockets.
Westwood had a chance to get on the board early when Jayden Carter led off the game with a walk and stole 2nd and 3rd base. Carter was cut down at the plate for the final out of the inning ending the early threat. Westwood missed out on a bases loaded opportunity in the 5th inning as they loaded the bases with 1 out on a single, a walk and an error, but back to back strikeouts ended the frame. Westwood was held to 2 hits in the game as Timothy Henderson and Jonathan Nelson each had singles. Henderson took the hard luck loss on the mound.
Westwood returns home on Tuesday for the 2nd game of the season series with Cascade. The Rockets will host the Champions at Looney Riddle Field at Fred Deadman Park. First pitch is set for 5 PM.