Westwood Lady Rockets Fall in DRVC Semifinals; To Play Consolation on Saturday

Facing a Cascade team that ran up the score on the Lady Rockets in October, Westwood returned to Community on Thursday night for a semifinal matchup in the Duck River Valley Conference postseason tournament. This time, Westwood was able to keep it closer, but not able to pull the upset. Cascade dropped the Lady Rockets 42 to 29.
After falling behind by 5 in the first quarter, Westwood was able to stay close to the Lady Champions heading into the 4th quarter. Cascade was able to pull away late to advance to the championship game. Westwood once again showed their offensive balance as they were led in scoring by Haidyn Campbell, Kennedy Young, Kasen Holt and Elizabeth Brown who all had 6 points. Alex Nelson finished with 5.
Westwood will return to Community on Saturday morning for the tournament consolation game. Westwood will square off against Moore County in the consolation game beginning at 10 AM.