Westwood Lady Rockets Advance to DRVC Tournament Semifinals

The Westwood Lady Rockets basketball team opened play on Monday night in the Duck River Valley Conference postseason tournament at Community. The Lady Rockets took on another set of Lady Rockets, this group from Forrest. Avenging an earlier season loss to Forrest, Westwood grabbed a 32 to 22 win to advance to the semifinals.
Trailing 6 to 2 early, Westwood went on an 11 to 0 run in the first half to build a 17 to 10 lead. Forrest scored the last 7 points of the first half, including a bucket just before the halftime horn sounded, to tie the game at 17 at the half. Westwood scored the first 4 points of the second half and held Forrest to one made field goal in the final 12 minutes to capture their 10th win on the season. Westwood was 9 of 14 at the free throw line in the game, including 7 of 11 in the 4th quarter.
Alex Nelson was the leading scorer for Westwood as she finished with 13 points. Haidyn Campbell finished with 9 points and Kennedy Young added 6. The Lady Rockets advance to Thursday night’s semifinals where they will match up against Cascade. The game will get underway at 5:30 PM on Thursday night at Community. A win on Thursday will advance Westwood to their 2nd title game appearance in 3 years.