Westwood Holds Blue/White Scrimmage

The Westwood Rockets football team donned their game jerseys on Thursday night for the 21st annual Blue/White Game at Dyer-Bouldin Field. Playing in front of a good size crowd under perfect weather conditions, the 2017 squad put on a final dress rehearsal for the upcoming season. A nice size crowd was on hand to see their first football action of the season.
The scrimmage was broken up into 2 segments with each team getting the ball for 10 plays and each drive beginning at their own 30 yard line. The final segment consisted of each team running a “Red Zone” series from their opponent’s 20 yard line. Going into the Red Zone conclusion, the Blue team owned a 3 to 1 lead.
Trent Thompson scored all 3 touchdowns for the Blue team and all came on runs of 50+ yards. On the series, Thompson scored on a run of 75 yards. In the 2nd series, Thompson broke scoring runs of 70 and 65 yards as he led all rushers. For the White team, Ian Weldon caught a 52 yard touchdown from quarterback Will Partin in the first series for the White team’s only points. Blake Hale led the White team in rushing as he had 4 carries for 20 yards plus.
The Rockets travel to Wartrace on Friday night to take part in the Cascade Jamboree. The Rockets will take on Middle Tennessee Christian School in their scrimmage half which gets underway at 6:30 PM. In the event of inclement weather, the jamboree will be rescheduled for Saturday at 2:20 PM.
The Rockets will open the season on Thursday at Chapel Hill when they take on Forrest. The Rockets first home game will be on Thursday, August 17th when they welcome Cascade to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.