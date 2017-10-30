Westwood Grabs Sweep of Huntland on Monday Night

The Westwood Rocket and Lady Rocket basketball teams hit the road for the first time this season as they traveled to Franklin County to take on Huntland. In a pair of close contests, Westwood captured the conference sweep over the Hornets. The Lady Rockets won 40 to 36 while the Rockets rallied to capture a 45 to 43 win.
Despite going 6 of 12 at the free throw line for the game, the Lady Rockets were 4 of 7 in the 4th quarter at the line and got a huge offensive rebound by Haidyn Campbell off a missed free throw. That rebound helped hold off a furious 4th quarter rally by the Lady Hornets. Westwood was led in scoring by Kasen Holt who had 10 points, including a pair of 3’s. Elizabeth Brown finished with 8 and Campbell netted 7, with 6 of those coming in the 2nd half. The win levels the Lady Rockets’ record at 2 and 2.
Trailing 34 to 32 entering the 4th quarter, the Rockets outscored the Hornets 13 to 9 in the final 6 minutes to capture the win. After leading at the half, Westwood saw Huntland score 17 points in the 3rd quarter to take that short-lived lead into the final stanza. The Rockets were led in scoring by Will Partin who had 13 points. John Dobson finished with 11, including 7 in the final period. Trent Thompson chipped in 8 points for the Rockets who improved to 3 and 1 on the season.
Westwood is back in action on Thursday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Liberty. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.