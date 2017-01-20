Westwood Girls and College Street Boys Capture Elementary Basketball Titles

The Coffee County Youth Basketball League crowned a pair of champions on Saturday as the 16 team league held their championship and consolation games. In a pair of games recorded by Thunder Radio, the Lady Eagles of Westwood and the Cougars of College Street captured the titles in the girls and boys divisions respectively. In the consolation games, the Lady Tigers of Hillsboro defeated North Coffee 31 to 23 and the Hillsboro Tigers dropped the Hickerson Hawks 37 to 22.
In the girls consolation game, Marissa Medina led Hillsboro is scoring with 15 points. Olivia Vinson led the Lady Chargers of North Coffee with 10 points. In the boys’ consolation, Samuel Medina was the leading scorer for Hillsboro with 13 points while Ethan Hargrove led Hickerson with 16 points.
After trailing for 3 quarters, the Lady Eagles of Westwood exploded for 15 points in the 4th quarter to capture the title over the defending champion Lady Rebels of New Union 25 to 15. New Union jumped out to a 6 to 2 lead in the first period and led by one entering the 4th period. Westwood scored the first 15 points in the 4th quarter to seal the win. Westwood was led in scoring with 10 points while Kailee Rossman added 7 points with all of those coming in the 4th quarter. New Union was led in scoring by Samantha Kirby and Raelin Tucker who each finished with 4 points.
You can download the Thunder Radio podcast of the girls’ championship at: http://www.thunder1320.com/audio/2017CCYBLGirlsChampionship.mp3
In the boys’ championship, College Street used a big 3rd quarter to break open a tie game to defeat Westwood 33 to 18. With the game tied at 14 at the half, College Street outscored Westwood 16 to 2 in the 3rd quarter to capture their 4th straight elementary title. College Street was led in scoring by Brady Wright who finished with 9 points. Jayden Carter added 6 points. Westwood was led in scoring by Cooper Reed who had 7 points.
You can download the Thunder Radio podcast of the boys’ championship at: http://www.thunder1320.com/audio/2017CCYBLBoysChampionship.mp3
Members of the Westwood girls’ and College Street boys’ teams will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to review their seasons. The Coffee Coaches Show airs at 10 AM each Saturday and is broadcast live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.