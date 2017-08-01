Westwood Football to Host Blue/White Game on Thursday

The Westwood football team wraps up their final week of preseason workouts this week. The Rockets have been working hard and competing for starting positions. Coach Chad Dyer begins his 14th year at the helm of the Rockets football program on Thursday night as the Rockets host their annual Blue/White scrimmage game.
The Blue/White game will begin at 7 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field and feature an intersquad scrimmage. The scrimmage will get underway at 7 PM and is a fundraiser for the Rockets football team. Each of the players will get a chance to play and show off “under the lights” for the first time this season.
The Rockets will take part in the Cascade Jamboree on Friday before opening the season on Thursday the 10th at Chapel Hill when they take on Forrest. The Rockets first 2 games are on the road before returning to Dyer-Bouldin Field on August 17th to take on Cascade in their first home game of the year. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.
Coach Chad Dyer was a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming season. You can hear that interview by downloading the podcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/audio/CCS072917Podcast.mp3