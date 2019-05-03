Westwood Football Sets Tryout Dates

Football tryouts for the 2019 Westwood football season will be held at Dyer/Bouldin field May 13th – May 15 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. All incoming 6th graders, future 7th graders, and future 8th graders are encouraged to come. Bring cleats and workout shorts. Their will be a parent meeting May15th in the W.M.S. Cafeteria from 4:00 – 4:45 to discuss player and parent expectations along with fundraiser information. For any questions contact Chad Dyer at Westwood Middle School 931.728.2071 or email at dyerc2@k12mcs.net