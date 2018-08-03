Westwood Football Pulls Out Jamboree Win on Final Play

Konor Heaton scored a 9 yard TD run on the final play from scrimmage to lift the Westwood Rockets to a 14 to 12 scrimmage win over Eagleville on Friday. The Rockets used their patented ball control offense for a pair of 70 yard drives in the game to capture the win in the Cascade Jamboree in Wartrace. Westwood played nearly error-free football as they did not have a turnover or negative yardage play and were only penalized 1 time for 5 yards.
The Rockets controlled the time of possession as they held the ball for 23 minutes of the 30 minute period. Heaton led the Rockets in scoring as he had 91 yards on 9 carries. He added the game winning touchdown and a successful 2 point conversion. Fullback Connor Smith carried the ball 6 times for 33 yards and a TD. Ian Weldon added 16 yards on 4 carries.
Coach Chad Dyer said that the Rockets will work on containment on defense and filling gaps and shuffling the lineup prior to the season opener. The Rockets will open the regular season on Thursday at home when they welcome Cannon County to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Kick-off is set for 6:30 PM.