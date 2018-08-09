Westwood Football Opens Season with Shutout Win

A fast start and a stifling defense lifted the Westwood Rockets to a season opening win over Cannon County on Thursday night. The Rockets rolled up 266 yards of offense in the first half against the overmatched Lions on their way to a 45 to 0 win.
The Rockets scored 6 touchdowns on their 6 offensive possessions in the first half. Defensively, Westwood held Cannon County to 8 yards of offense in the first half and recovered 3 Lion fumbles. With a running clock in the second half, the Westwood reserves held onto the ball for all 8 minutes of the 4th quarter to seal the win.
Westwood was led in rushing by Konor Heaton who had 101 yards rushing on 6 carries with 3 touchdowns and a pair of 2 point conversions. Ian Weldon ran for 73 yards on 3 carries while Chris Deal rushed 4 times for 50 yards. Izick Sierra rushed 4 times for 40 yards and a TD plus added 3 PAT kicks for the Rockets.
Westwood will travel to Eagleville next Thursday as they open conference play against the Eagles. The rockets return home on Thursday, August 23rd when they welcome Forrest to Dyer-Bouldign Field. Both games will kick off at 6:30 PM.