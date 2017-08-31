Westwood Football Gets Dramatic Win Over Community

Holding the visiting Vikings scoreless in the 2nd half, the Westwood Rockets’ football team stunned Community on Thursday night at Dyer-Bouldin Field. A Cameron Ballard interception with 4 minutes left in the 3rd quarter sparked a 2nd half defensive resurgence and helped lift Westwood to the 22 to 8 win. The win is the first win of the season for the gritty Rocket squad.
With the Vikings driving in a tie game, pressure from the defensive line forced a hurried throw that was intercepted by Ballard inside the Vikings Red Zone. Westwood quarterback Will Partin connected on a 3rd down touchdown pass covering 82 yards to Konnor Heaton the give Westwood a 16 to 8 lead and change the momentum of the night. Westwood’s defensive line, led by Xavier Garcia, Derrick Scott and Blake Hale helped hold the Vikings to 38 yards of offense in the 2nd half in the win.
Westwood scored first in the first quarter on a touchdown run of 54 yards by Heaton, who added the 2 point conversion to make it 8 to 0. Tied at 8 at the half, Westwood’s defense came alive in the second half triggering the turnover and the Partin TD pass to make the score 16 to 8 after Hale added the 2 point conversion. Hale closed out the scoring with a 53 yard touchdown run with 5:16 remaining in the game.
Westwood showed their balanced running attack as 3 running backs all rushed for more than 50 yards. Fullback Conner Smith had 12 carries for 52 yards, Hale finished with 54 yards on 8 carries and Heaton had 8 carries for 51 yards.
The Rockets are back at home next Thursday night when they welcome Fayetteville to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Kick-off is set for 6:30 PM.
You can download a copy of the broadcast by visiting: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/