Westwood Football Falls to Liberty

After taking a lead into the half, the Westwood football team saw Liberty score 4 second half touchdowns to pull away for a 32 to 22 Duck River Valley Conference win. Facing Liberty on their home field, Westwood got first half touchdown runs from Connor Smith and Blake Hale, along with a 2 point conversion by Hale, to take a 14 to 6 lead into the half.
Liberty came out in the second half firing on all cylinders as they scored 2 touchdowns in the first 40 seconds of the 3rd quarter to take the lead 20 to 14. Konor Heaton scored on the first play of the 4th quarter to put Westwood up 22 to 20. Liberty rallied to add a pair of 4th quarter touchdowns to capture the win.
The Rockets are back at home next Thursday night when they play host to Community. That game is set to kick-off at 6:30 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that game as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. We begin live coverage with the pregame show at 6:20 PM.