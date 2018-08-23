Westwood Football Falls to Forrest

The Westwood football team welcomed Forrest to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Facing the always tough Rockets from Chapel Hill, the home standing Rockets went toe-to toe with the visitors before falling 22 to 16. Westwood got a touchdown from Conner Smith along with a pair of 2 point conversions. Ian Weldon had the other score for the Rockets on a 55 yard jet sweep.
The Rockets hit the road next Thursday as they hit the road to Fayetteville. Westwood will take on the conference foe Tigers of Fayetteville Middle. Opening kick is scheduled for 6:30 PM.