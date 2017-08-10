Westwood Football Falls to Forrest in Season Opener on Thursday

The Westwood football team opened their season on the road taking on another set of Rockets from Forrest. Despite a 55 yard touchdown run from Trenton Thompson in the 4th quarter, the Rockets fell by a final score of 30 to 8. Thompson tacked on the 2 point conversion as he scored on a bootleg.
Westwood moved the ball well in the first half as they twice reached the red zone before the Forrest defense stiffened. Westwood trailed 14 to 0 at the half. In the second half, poor tackling led to some big plays for Forrest as Westwood entered the 4th quarter down 30 to 0. Thompson’s score gave the Rockets some momentum heading into a 2 game schedule next week.
Thompson finished the game with more than 100 yards rushing for Westwood. Connor Heaton ran the ball well for Westwood between the tackles. Another bright spot for the Rockets from Manchester was the ability to move the ball during the game against a strong Forrest squad.
The Rockets will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Murfreesboro for a 6:30 game with Middle Tennessee Christian. The Rockets return home on Thursday for their home opener as they welcome Cascade to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM, we will begin our broadcast with the pregame show at 6:20.