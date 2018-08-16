Westwood Football Falls to Eagleville

Hitting the road for the first time all year, the Westwood football team traveled to Eagleville on Thursday night for a conference match with the Eagles. Facing an Eagleville team that they beat by 2 in a preseason jamboree, the Rockets were not able to complete the season sweep as they fell 20 to 7.
The Rocket defense was much improved against Eagleville than in the preseason matchup. Westwood trailed 12 to 0 at the half. Westwood’s Connor Smith scored the Rocket’s lone touchdown run early in the 4th quarter on a 7 yard carry. Izick Sierra kicked the extra point.
The Rockets return home on Thursday as they welcome Forrest to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM.