Westwood Football Falls on Late Touchdown to MTCS

A late touchdown by Middle Tennessee Christian dropped the Westwood football team to 0 and 2 on the season after a 32 to 30 loss in Murfreesboro on Tuesday. In a game that featured 3 ties and 6 lead changes, in was a Cougar touchdown with 4:20 left in the game that proved to be the deciding score.
After MTCS scored first, Westwood got on the board as Trenton Thompson scored the first of his 3 touchdowns on the night on a run of more than 40 yards and added the 2 point conversion. The score stayed tied after heading to the second quarter before Thompson scored again on a 45 yard touchdown run to put the Rockets up 14 to 8. After MTCS tied it 9 seconds later, Thompson got his 3rd TD of the night on a run of about 50 yards. The 2 point conversion made it 22 to 14. MTCS scored with 8 seconds to go in the half but missed the extra point as the Rockets held a 22 to 20 lead at the half.
Ten seconds into the second half, the Cougars got a touchdown to take a 26 to 22 lead. Blake Hale added a Westwood touchdown midway of the 3rd period giving Westwood the 30 to 26 lead. The game stayed knotted up for more than 8 minutes before a Cougar touchdown with 4:20 left in the game brought an end to the scoring.
The Rockets return home on Thursday as they welcome Cascade to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The opening kickoff is set for 6:30 PM. Our broadcast will begin with the pregame show at 6:20.