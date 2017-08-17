Westwood Football Falls in Home Opener

The Westwood football team hosted the first home game of the season on Thursday night at Dyer-Bouldin Field. In a game you heard on Thunder Radio, a strong 2nd half by Cascade nullified a fast start by Westwood as the Champions claimed a 32 to 20 win in the conference tilt.
Westwood got off to an explosive start as Trenton Thompson scored on a 66 yard touchdown run on the first play of scrimmage and added the 2 point conversion to make it 8 to 0 with only 10 seconds elapsed in the game. Cascade scored a pair of touchdowns before Westwood answered with 2:18 left in the half to take a 14 to 12 lead on a 5 yard touchdown run from Blake Hale. Cascade rallied to get their 3rd touchdown with 59 seconds to go in the half to take a 20 to 14 lead into the halftime break. Cascade stretched the lead to 26 to 14 on a 60 yard run to open the second half and never trailed again. Will Partin added a touchdown on a quarterback keeper with 5:52 left in the game for Westwood.
Thompson went down with an injury in the first quarter and finished with 87 yards rushing on 4 carries. Konor Heaton rushed 9 times for 63 yards and caught a pair of passes for 24 yards. Hale finished with 18 yards on 7 carries and Connor Smith rushed 8 times for 28 yards. The Rockets hit the road again on Thursday when they travel to Bedford County to take on Liberty. That rivalry game is set to kick off at 6:30 PM.
You can download a copy of the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/