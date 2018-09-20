Westwood Football Ends Season With Win at Liberty

Eight grader Konnor Heaton had 2 first quarter touchdowns and a 2 point conversion to give Westwood a 14 to 0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. Ian Weldon scored on a 40+ yard jet sweep in the 2nd quarter and Heaton added the 2 point conversion to give the Rockets a 22 to 0 lead at the half. Heaton added his 3rd touchdown in 3rd quarter to give Westwood a 30 to nothing lead late in 3rd quarter. Liberty and Westwood traded 2 touchdowns apiece to close out the final 10 minutes of action with the Rockets last score being on a kickoff return by Brayden Dixon.