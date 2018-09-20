«

Westwood Football Ends Season With Win at Liberty

2018 Westwood football team [Photo by Dana Giltner – DanasDigital.com]

The Westwood Middle School football team closed out their season on Thursday night as they traveled to Shelbyville to take on Liberty.  The Rockets raced out to a 30 to 0 lead as they rolled to a 42 to 16 win.  The win caps off the season for the Rockets.

Eight grader Konnor Heaton had 2 first quarter touchdowns and a 2 point conversion to give Westwood a 14 to 0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.  Ian Weldon scored on a 40+ yard jet sweep in the 2nd quarter and Heaton added the 2 point conversion to give the Rockets a 22 to 0 lead at the half.  Heaton added his 3rd touchdown in 3rd quarter to give Westwood a 30 to nothing lead late in 3rd quarter.  Liberty and Westwood traded 2 touchdowns apiece to close out the final 10 minutes of action with the Rockets last score being on a kickoff return by Brayden Dixon.