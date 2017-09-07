«

»

Westwood Football Drops Conference Game to Fayetteville

Connor Smith of Westwood football

The Westwood football team welcomed Fayetteville to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Thursday night for a conference match up with the Tigers.  Fayetteville raced out to a 22 to 0 lead at the half before grounding the Rockets by a final score of 44 to 12.

Konor Heaton scored and Connor Smith had 4th quarter touchdowns for Westwood.  Heaton scored on a 20 yard run early in the 4th quarter.  Smith added a 30 yard scoring dash late in the contest.

Westwood is back in action on Thursday when they play host to Eagleville.  That game will kick off at 6:30 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field.