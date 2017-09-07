Westwood Football Drops Conference Game to Fayetteville

The Westwood football team welcomed Fayetteville to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Thursday night for a conference match up with the Tigers. Fayetteville raced out to a 22 to 0 lead at the half before grounding the Rockets by a final score of 44 to 12.
Konor Heaton scored and Connor Smith had 4th quarter touchdowns for Westwood. Heaton scored on a 20 yard run early in the 4th quarter. Smith added a 30 yard scoring dash late in the contest.
Westwood is back in action on Thursday when they play host to Eagleville. That game will kick off at 6:30 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field.