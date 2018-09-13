Westwood Football Comes Up Short at Cascade

Making the short ride to Wartrace, the Westwood football team visited Cascade on Thursday night. In a game delayed 45 minutes in the 2nd quarter by lightning, Westwood went to the halftime down 8 to 6. Cascade held off a late Westwood drive to capture a 30-22 win over the Rockets.
Westwood got a touchdown pass and a touchdown reception from Jayden Carter and Konnor Heaton in the game. In the first half, Carter caught a touchdown pass from Heaton. After Cascade scored to make it 16 to 6 in the 3rd quarter, Heaton scored a rushing touchdown and caught a Carter pass for the 2 point conversion to make it 16 to 14. Trailing 24 to 14, Ian Weldon caught a 40 yard double pass from Carter before Carter ran for the 2 point conversion to cut the deficit to 24 to 22. After Cascade scored again late in the 4th quarter, Westwood drove to the
Cascade scored with minute left to go in the game to take the 30 to 22 lead. Westwood’s final drive made it to the Cascade to 35 yard line as time expired.
The Rockets are back at home on Tuesday night when they play host to Middle Tennessee Christian School.