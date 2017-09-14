Westwood Falls on Homecoming

An Eagleville touchdown with no time remaining on the clock in the first half, seemed to give the Eagles the momentum they needed to spoil Westwood’s homecoming on Thursday night. Eagleville got 2 touchdowns in each half to win the Duck River Valley Conference game 26 to 0.
After the Rockets dominated the ball and the time of possession in the scoreless first quarter, an exchange of punts left Westwood at their own 1 yard line. Unable to move in the close quarters, they were forced to punt which Eagleville returned for a touchdown with 5:133 remaining in the half to take a 6 to 0 lead. The Eagles converted on a 12 yard touchdown pass as time expired in the half to lead 12 to 0 at intermission. The Eagles used a 65 yard interception return to set up their 3rd touchdown with 2:35 left in the quarter. The Eagleville starters took over on downs and added their final score with 2:05 left in the game.
At the half, Kasen Holt and Joseph Bagby were named the Westwood Homecoming King and Queen for 2017. Westwood is back in action on Thursday when they travel to Woodbury to take on Cannon County. Opening kick will be at 6:30 PM at Cannon County High School.