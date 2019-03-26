The Westwood baseball team welcomed conference rival Cascade to Fred Deadman Park on Tuesday night for the second game in the season series. Coming off a low scoring 1 to 0 loss to Cascade on Monday in Wartrace, the Rockets saw Cascade build a 13 to 1 lead after 2 ½ innings and coast to the 17 to 6 win.
After Cascade plated 3 runs in the top of the first, Westwood answered in the bottom of the 1st when Jonathan Nelson scored the Rockets’ first run without a hit. Cascade added 4 in the second and 6 more in the 3rd to put the game out of reach. Nelson ended up scoring 3 times for Westwood as he got on base on 3 walks. Westwood ended the game getting 10 walks put could not get a hit in the loss.
Westwood returns to action on Monday at home when Huntland visits Looney Riddle Field at Fred Deadman Park. First pitch is set for 5 PM. Jonathan Oliver will be on hand to broadcast that game as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins with the pregame show at 5:20.
Westwood Falls in Tuesday Night Match-up with Cascade
