Westwood Falls in Tuesday Night Match-up with Cascade

Jonathan Nelson of Westwood baseball

The Westwood baseball team welcomed conference rival Cascade to Fred Deadman Park on Tuesday night for the second game in the season series. Coming off a low scoring 1 to 0 loss to Cascade on Monday in Wartrace, the Rockets saw Cascade build a 13 to 1 lead after 2 ½ innings and coast to the 17 to 6 win.
After Cascade plated 3 runs in the top of the first, Westwood answered in the bottom of the 1st when Jonathan Nelson scored the Rockets’ first run without a hit. Cascade added 4 in the second and 6 more in the 3rd to put the game out of reach. Nelson ended up scoring 3 times for Westwood as he got on base on 3 walks. Westwood ended the game getting 10 walks put could not get a hit in the loss.
Westwood returns to action on Monday at home when Huntland visits Looney Riddle Field at Fred Deadman Park. First pitch is set for 5 PM. Jonathan Oliver will be on hand to broadcast that game as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins with the pregame show at 5:20.