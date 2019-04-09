Westwood Edged in Road Game at Community

The Westwood Middle School baseball team hit the road to Unionville on Tuesday for a conference game with Community. After a rousing comeback, the Rockets saw Community push across the winning run in the bottom of the 7th inning to drop Westwood 7 to 6.
Community put 5 runs on the board in the first 2 innings before Westwood scored its first run in the 3rd. The Rockets added a run in the 5th inning and added 2 more in the 6th to go to the 7th inning trailing 6 to 4. In the 7th, Westwood tied the game to send it to the bottom of the 7th. In the 7th, the Vikings scored the winning run on a wild pitch to grab the win.
Westwood was led in hitting by Jayden Carter who had a single and a double and scored once. Westwood is back on the road on Thursday when they travel to Fayetteville for their final road game of the regular season. First pitch is set for 6 PM.