Westwood Drops Pair at Moore County

Kennedy Young of Westwood basketball

The Westwood basketball teams traveled to Lynchburg on Thursday night to take on Moore County.  The Lady Rockets fell by a final score of 36 to 23.  The Rockets dropped their contest 40 to 27.

Despite holding Moore County scoreless in the 4th quarter, a sluggish first half doomed the Lady Rockets in the loss.  Moore County raced out to a 24 to 10 margin by intermission and coasted to the conference win.  Westwood was led in scoring by Kennedy Young who had 8 points.  Kasen Holt added 5 points while Elizabeth Brown and Alex Nelson each finished with 4.

A big 4th quarter allowed Moore County to pull away late and salvage a season split with the Rockets.  Leading 25 to 18 entering the 4th quarter, Moore County exploded for 15 points in the final 6 minutes to  salt away the victory.  Westwood was led in scoring by John Dobson who had 7 points.  Bodey Todd came off the bench to add 6 points on a pair of 3 point baskets in the 2nd half.  Will Partin also chipped in 6 points.

Westwood opens the final week of the regular season on Tuesday when they travel to take on Fayetteville.  The girls’ game will begin at 6 PM at Fayetteville Middle School.