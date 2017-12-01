Westwood Drops Pair at Moore County

The Westwood basketball teams traveled to Lynchburg on Thursday night to take on Moore County. The Lady Rockets fell by a final score of 36 to 23. The Rockets dropped their contest 40 to 27.
Despite holding Moore County scoreless in the 4th quarter, a sluggish first half doomed the Lady Rockets in the loss. Moore County raced out to a 24 to 10 margin by intermission and coasted to the conference win. Westwood was led in scoring by Kennedy Young who had 8 points. Kasen Holt added 5 points while Elizabeth Brown and Alex Nelson each finished with 4.
A big 4th quarter allowed Moore County to pull away late and salvage a season split with the Rockets. Leading 25 to 18 entering the 4th quarter, Moore County exploded for 15 points in the final 6 minutes to salt away the victory. Westwood was led in scoring by John Dobson who had 7 points. Bodey Todd came off the bench to add 6 points on a pair of 3 point baskets in the 2nd half. Will Partin also chipped in 6 points.
Westwood opens the final week of the regular season on Tuesday when they travel to take on Fayetteville. The girls’ game will begin at 6 PM at Fayetteville Middle School.