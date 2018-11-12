Westwood Drops Doubleheader to Community on Monday

The Westwood Rockets hosted Community on Monday night at the Joel Vinson Gym. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, Westwood dropped both games to the more experienced Community squad. The Lady Rockets fell 44 to 11 while the Rockets lost 37 to 16.
In the girls’ game, Community closed out the first half on a 7 to 0 run to take a lead they would not relinquish. Westwood was held to 2 points in the 2nd half. The Lady Rockets were led in scoring by Leonora Moreno who had 4 points to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Anna Johnson added 3 points while Rylee Clark and Maddie Sullivan each scored 2 points.
The Rockets got off to a strong start too, but Community dominated the 2nd and most of the 3rd period. Brayden Dixon led the Rockets in scoring with 6 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Izick Sierra added 5 points and Caiden Warren and Konor Heaton each finished with 2 points for Westwood.
Westwood will travel to Eagleville on Thursday night to take on the Eagles. Tip off for the girls game will be at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/