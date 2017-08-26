Westwood Cross Country Opens Season with Wins

The Westwood cross country team opened the 2017 season on the road at Unionville on Thursday. Both Westwood teams captured team championships in the meet hosted by Community.
The Rockets crushed the rest of the field as they captured the first 6 places to easily outdistance Webb who finished in 2nd place. Bodey Todd was the top finished as he completed the race in 10:36. Lovie Frazier was 2nd at 10:53, Brady Nugent was 3rd at 11:10, John Dobson finished in 4th at 11:23, Connor Cravens had a time of 11:28 to finish 5th and Luke Beachboard came home in 6th with a time of 11:35.
The Lady Rockets had 6 of the top 10 finishers as they defeated the second place team from Community. Rylea McNamara was the top finisher for the Lady Rockets as she posted a time of 13:12 to capture 2nd place. Lizabeth Martinez was 4th at 12:45, Kailee Rossman came in 5th at 14:17, Mattalyn Goney came in 7th at 15:08, Marisol Moreno was 9th at 15:22 and Lenore Moreno came in 10th at 16:14.
The Rocket runners will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to McMinnville to participate in the Warren County meet. That meet will be run on the campus of Warren County High School. Race time is set for 4 PM.