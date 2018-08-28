«

Westwood Cross Country Opens Season in Bell Buckle

The Westwood cross country team opened their season on Tuesday in Bell Buckle as they took part in a meet at Webb.  Coach Jim Dodson’s team was hit hard by graduation yet still managed to have a respectable showing.

For the Rockets, Aidan Smith was the top finisher as he ran the 2 mile course in 12:41 to finish in 11th place.  Timothy Henderson was 50th with a time of 14:57. Hunter Crosslin ran a 15:57 to finish in 66th place while Ethan Miles posted a time of 19:58.

For the Lady Rockets, Rylea McNamara was the top finisher as she posted the 14th place time of 15:07.  Mattalyn Goney finished in 42nd place with a time of 18:39.  Raygan Dubler was 46th at 19:25 followed by teammate Brooklyn George in 47th with a time of 19:29.  Samantha Wilder ran a time of 24:00 minutes.

The Westwood harriers are back in action on September 6th when they compete in a meet at St. Andrews-Sewanee.   That meet will get underway at 4 PM.