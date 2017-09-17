Westwood Cross Country Has Strong Showing at Milton Invitational

The Westwood Middle School cross country teams traveled to Rutherford County on Saturday to take part in the Milton Invitational. Facing off against 15 teams from all over middle Tennessee, Westwood still garnered Top 10 individual finishes in both the boys and girls races. The Rockets finished 5th in the team standings while the Lady Rockets finished 7th.
In the boys’ race, Bodey Todd was the leading runner for the Rockets as he finished in 7th place with a time of 13:07.34. Louie Frazier came in 17th at 13:44.44. Other varsity runners, with their places in parentheses, for Westwood were: Brady Nugent(18th) 13:45.51; John Dobson(34th) 14:25.88’ Luke Beachboard(47th) 14:51.22 and Connor Cravens(61st) 14:45.50.
In the girls’ race, Patricia Barrera finished in 4th place with a time 14:32.74. Rylea McNamara came in 24th place at 16:02.01. Other varsity runners, with their places in parentheses, for Westwood were: Mattalyn Goney(44th) 18:16.00; Marisol Moreno(55th) 19:10.72; Kailee Rossman(58th) 19:36.74; Lenor Moreno Rivera(64th) 20:50.30; Brookelyn George(65th) 20:55.08.
The Westwood harriers will next be in action on Tuesday when they travel to Fayetteville to participate in a meet at Dan Davidson Park. The first race begins at 4 PM.