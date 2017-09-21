Westwood Cross Country Closes Out Season with Strong Performance

WMS Cross Country teams closed out their season on Tuesday in Fayetteville at Don Davidson Park. The Rocket and Lady Rocket harriers ended the year on a high note as they each captured high individual finishes and strong team finishes. Lady Rocket Patricia Barrera won the girls’ race while Bodey Todd had a 2nd place finish for the Rockets.
The Westwood Rockets won the team championship outdistancing 2nd place Culleoka. Todd’s ran a time of 9:55 to capture 2nd place a mere 4 seconds off the race winner. Louie Frazier(with a time of 10:04) finished in 3rd place followed by Brady Nugent(10:26) in 4th place. Other Rocket runners were: Luke Beachboard(10:42) in 7th place; Connor Cravens(11:10) in 11th place; John Dobson(11:12) in 12th place; Keiton Sherrill(13:02) in 25th place and Jon Askins(13:14) in 27th place.
The Lady Rockets came in 2nd place behind Forrest. Barrera paced the Lady Rockets with a time of 10:48 for the individual race win. Rylea McNamara (12:23) finished in 9th place while Lizbeth Martinez(13:07) came in 17th place. Other Lady Rocket runners were: Kailee Rossman(13:10) in 18th place; Mattalyn Goney(12:21) in 22nd place; Marisol Moreno(14:21) in 27th place; Leonor Moreno Rivera(14:35) in 28th place and Brookelyn George(14:40) in 31st place.