Westwood & CCMS Football Players Named to All-Conference Teams

Three members of the Westwood football team and 2 members of the Coffee County Middle School football team were recently selected to the all-conference teams for their respective conferences. Coffee Middle competes in the Central Tennessee Conference who announced their all-conference team at Saturday’s conference championship. Westwood Middle competes in the Duck River Valley Conference and the Rocket all-conference selections were announced on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show by Chad Dyer, head coach for Westwood.
Westwood 8th graders Xavier Garcia and Derek Scott, along with 7th grader Connor Heaton were selected to the first team All-DRVC team. Garcia was a beast on the defensive line for the Rockets and also a starter in the offensive front 5. Scott was also a member of the offensive and defensive lines. Heaton lined up at the wingback position for the Rocket offense as he was among the team leaders in yards and touchdowns. Heaton was also a starter on defense as a safety.
For the Red Raiders, Kelby Walker and Connor Shemwell were named to the first team All-CTC team. Both players are 8th graders for the Red Raiders. Walker was among the team leaders in rushing and receiving from his running back position. Shemwell was the Red Raiders quarterback and also played linebacker on defense.