Westwood Captures Tennis Sweep over Harris

The Westwood tennis team welcomed Harris Middle to Manchester on Wednesday for a match at Fred Deadman Park. The Lady Rockets captured a 4 to 3 win over the Eagles. The Rockets needed a win in doubles play to grab their own 4 to 3 victory.
With only 1 doubles team available for the Westwood boys, Jonathan Nelson and Caleb Simmons teamed up to capture a 6 to 0 doubles win to give the Rockets the clinching 4th win. Nelson won his singles match 6 to 3 while Caleb won his singles match 6 to 2. Also winning in singles play for Westwood was Jeffery Hale who captured a 6 to 4 win.
In girls’ action, Westwood got singles wins from Lauren Perry(6 to 0), Rylea McNamara(6 to 2) and Anna Johnson(6 to 3). The doubles team of Perry and McNamara grabbed a 7 to 6 win.
Westwood is set to travel to McMinnville on Monday for a match with Warren County. That match will get underway at 4 PM.