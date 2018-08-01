Westwood Blue-White Game is Thursday Night

The Westwood Rockets football team will host their annual Blue/White game on Thursday night at Dyer-Bouldin Field. The Rockets football team will be broken up into 2 teams for an intersquad scrimmage and the public is encouraged to attend. The 22nd annual Blue/White Game is not only a chance to see the Rockets in person, but serves as a major fundraiser for the team. Kickoff is set for 7 PM. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students. Concessions will also be available.
The Rockets travel to Wartrace on Friday night to take part in the Cascade Jamboree. The Rockets will take on Eagleville in their scrimmage half which gets underway at 5:30 PM. The Rockets will open the regular season on Thursday at home when they welcome Cannon County to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Kick-off is set for 6:30 PM.