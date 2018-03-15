«

Westwood Blanks Webb on Thursday Night

John Martinez of Westwood soccer

The Westwood Middle School soccer team welcomed Webb to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Thursday. In a conference match originally scheduled for Bell Buckle, the Rockets returned to conference play hosting the Feet.  Westwood got another huge performance from John Martinez in a 5 to 0 win.

Martinez scored 4 goals for Westwood on the match.  Ian Weldon added the other goal as Westwood improved to 5 and 0 on the season and 4 and 0 in conference games.  The Rockets got 2 assists from Keiton Sherrill and one assist from Louie Frazier.  Bodey Todd had 2 saves in goal for Westwood.

Westwood will return to the pitch on Tuesday when they welcome Riverside Christian to Dyer-Bouldin Field.  The kickoff is set for 5:30 PM.