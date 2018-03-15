Westwood Blanks Webb on Thursday Night

The Westwood Middle School soccer team welcomed Webb to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Thursday. In a conference match originally scheduled for Bell Buckle, the Rockets returned to conference play hosting the Feet. Westwood got another huge performance from John Martinez in a 5 to 0 win.
Martinez scored 4 goals for Westwood on the match. Ian Weldon added the other goal as Westwood improved to 5 and 0 on the season and 4 and 0 in conference games. The Rockets got 2 assists from Keiton Sherrill and one assist from Louie Frazier. Bodey Todd had 2 saves in goal for Westwood.
Westwood will return to the pitch on Tuesday when they welcome Riverside Christian to Dyer-Bouldin Field. The kickoff is set for 5:30 PM.