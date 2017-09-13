Westwood Basketball to Team with Al White Ford/Lincoln on Saturday

The Westwood basketball teams, in cooperation with Al White Ford/Lincoln, will be hosting a “Lincoln Driven to Give” event on Saturday to raise funds for both programs for the upcoming season. The event will be held from 8 AM to 4 PM in the parking lot of the former Bi-Lo grocery store beside Coffee County Bank on the Hillsboro Hwy.
The Lincoln Motor Company will make a donation to Westwood teams for each person that takes a test drive of a new Lincoln vehicle. There is no obligation and no sales persons will be present so the experience is completely hassle free.
Come by and take a no-obligation test drive and help raise funds for the Rocket and Lady Rocket basketball teams. Special thanks to Baxter White of Al White Ford/Lincoln for coordinating and hosting the event.