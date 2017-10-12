Westwood Basketball to Host Alumni Game

All former Westwood Junior High and Westwood Middle School basketball players and cheerleaders are invited out for the 1st Annual Alumni Game. The game will be held on Tuesday, October 24th at the Joel Vinson Gym at Westwood. The game will tip off at 6 PM and team shirts will be provided for all participants.
For signups, or more information, contact Christina Norman-Young at 931-247-2506 or Amy Jones at 931-273-5780. All proceeds will go to benefit the Westwood Lady Rockets basketball team. Tickets will be available at the door.