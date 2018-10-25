Westwood Basketball Teams Split at Moore County

The Rockets and Lady Rockets basketball teams of Westwood Middle School traveled to Lynchburg on Thursday night. Playing their 3rd straight conference road game to open the season, Westwood managed a split with the Blue Raiders of Moore County. The Lady Rockets rallied for a 34 to 31 win while the Rockets fell 42 to 18.
Trailing entering the 4th quarter, the Lady Rockets rallied in the 4th quarter made possible by a 6 of 0 performance at the free throw line in the final period. Maddie Sullivan led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 11 points, including 3 big free throws in the 3rd period. Anna Johnson added 10 points.
The Rockets suffered through a cold shooting first half as they trailed at the half 18 to 5. Seventh grader Brayden Dixon and 6th grader Braiden Trail each had 4 points to lead Westwood in scoring. Eli Felice added a tree point basket.
Westwood will host their first home game of the year on Monday night when they welcome Huntland to the Joel Vinson Gym. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.