Westwood Basketball Sweeps Doubleheader at Community

The Rockets and Lady Rockets of Westwood traveled to Unionville on Monday night for a conference doubleheader with Community. The Lady Rockets captured a 30 to 22 homecoming win. The Rockets completed the sweep with a 51 to 40 victory.
The Lady Rockets outscored Community in every period on their way to the conference win. Westwood got balanced scoring and hit 7 of their 10 free throws to capture their 4th win in their last 5 games. Kasen Holt and Elizabeth Brown each netted 8 points while Kennedy Young added 6.
The Rockets got a fast start as they netted 19 points in the first quarter on their way to the win. Coach Will Pannell called out the strong play of his team with their defensive rebounding and limiting turnovers. Westwood was led in scoring by John Dobson who had 15 points. Brady Nugent and Trent Thompson each finished with 13 points.
Westwood returns to the Joel Vinson Gym on Thursday night when they play host to Eagleville. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Lucky Knott will bring you the action on the Thunder Radio app or streaming at WMSRradio.com. The opening tip will be at 6 PM, the pregame show will start at 5:50.