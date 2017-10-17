Westwood Basketball Splits Season Opening Doubleheader

The Westwood Rockets opened the 2017 basketball season on Tuesday night at the Joel Vinson Gym. The Rockets and Lady Rockets welcomed Fayetteville to town for a conference doubleheader. The Lady Rockets opened the season with a 37 to 25 win while the Rockets fell 32 to 29.
In the girl’s game, Westwood outscored the Lady Tigers 15 to 5 in the 2nd quarter to ease away to the win. The Lady Rockets were 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Elizabeth Brown led Westwood in scoring as she had 14 points including 2 three pointers. Kasen Holt, Alex Nelson and Kennedy Young all chipped in 6 points.
The Rockets saw Fayetteville jump out to a 14 to 2 lead after 1 quarter. The Rockets fought and clawed their way back to cut the deficit to 2 before running out of time. Trent Thompson led Westwood in scoring with 15 points, including 11 in the second half. Brady Nugent added 8 points.
Westwood is back in action on Monday when they play host to Cascade. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you live play by play as part of the Hometown Sports Series. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM with Thunder Radio’s live coverage beginning with the pregame show at 5:50.