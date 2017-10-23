Westwood Basketball Splits Doubleheader with Cascade

The Westwood basketball teams welcomed Cascade to the Joel Vinson Gym on Monday night for a conference doubleheader. The Lady Rockets had few answers for the press and athleticism of the Lady Champions as they fell 45 to 10. The Rockets overcame a halftime deficit and 32 free throws by Cascade to grab a thrilling 52 to 50 win.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Rockets saw Cascade close out the final 11 minutes of the first half on an 18 to 4 run to seize control of the ladies contest. Turnovers and a strong defensive rebounding effort by Cascade limited Westwood to 6 points in the first half and 4 in the second half. Westwood was led in scoring by Alex Nelson who had 4 points.
In a physical and fast-paced boys game, Westwood sent Cascade to the free throw line 24 times in the first half as the Champions hit 18 of them. Those 18 free throws lifted the Champions to a 26 to 24 halftime lead. Westwood began to find their defensive rhythm in the 3rd quarter as they outscored Cascade 18 to 8. The Rockets held off a late Cascade rally to even their season record at 1 and 1. Trent Thompson led Westwood in scoring with 22 points. John Dobson and Will Partin each had 4 points in the 4th quarter as Dobson finished with 10 points and Partin had 8.
Westwood is back at home on Thursday night when they welcome Moore County to the Joel Vinson Gym. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you live coverage as part of the Hometown Sports Series. Our pregame coverage begins at 5:50.
