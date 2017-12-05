Westwood Basketball Settles For Split at Fayetteville

The Westwood Middle School basketball teams traveled to Fayetteville on Tuesday for their final regular season road game. The Lady Rockets claimed a season sweep over the Lady Tigers 33 to 13. The Rockets missed out on the sweep falling 32 to 29.
The Lady Rockets outscored the Lady Tigers 23 to 4 in the 2nd half of the girls’ contest. Westwood held Fayetteville to 2 points in the 1st, 3rd and 4th quarters to gallop to the win. Kasen Holt led Westwood in scoring with 8 points. Elizabeth Brown added 7 points and Alex Nelson finished with 6 as Westwood improved to 8 and 4 on the year.
The Rockets gave up too many second chance points to Fayetteville in the boys’ game. The Rockets were also held to 3 points in the 3rd quarter as their record falls to 7 and 5 on the season. Trent Thompson had 9 points to lead Westwood in scoring. Will Partin and John Dobson each added 8.
Westwood will host their final home game of the season on Thursday night when they welcome Huntland to the Joel Vinson Gym. The girls’ game will get underway at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast of all the action. Lucky Knott will be on the call as the pregame show will get underway at 5:50 PM.