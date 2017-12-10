Westwood Basketball Postseason Tournament Schedule Released

The postseason tournament bracket was released on Friday for the Duck River Valley Conference basketball tournament. The Westwood Lady Rockets open play on Monday night at 8 PM. The Lady Rockets will open tournament play taking on Forrest at Community Middle School. The Lady Rockets, who earned a #2 seed in the basketball tournament, will need a win over Forrest to advance to Thursday’s semifinals. The tournament finals are scheduled for Saturday at 11:15 AM and all games will be held at Community Middle School in Unionville.
The Rockets open up tournament play on Wednesday night when they take on Cascade in the quarterfinal round. That game will take place at Community Middle School and will tip off at 8 PM. The Rockets also earned a 2nd seed for the tournament. A win on Wednesday night will advance Westwood to Thursday’s semifinals. The semifinals will also tip off at 8 PM. The tournament finals are scheduled for Saturday at 1:45 PM and all games will be held at Community Middle School in Unionville.