Westwood Basketball Gets Home Sweep of Liberty

The Westwood basketball teams welcomed Liberty to the Joel Vinson Gym on Thursday night. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Westwood cagers captured a conference sweep. The Lady Rockets pulled away in the 2nd half to claim a 47 to 19 win and the Rockets used a strong 4th quarter to capture a 24 to 18 win.
In the girls’ game, Westwood built an 11 to 4 lead in the first quarter thanks to a 5 point scoring explosion in the final 30 seconds of the period. Liberty tied the game at 14 headed to the half and hit a 3 pointer to start the 2nd half to take their only lead of the game. The Lady Rocket pressure defense gave the Lady Patriots fits in the 2nd half as they outscored Liberty 31 to 2 in the final 11 and a half minutes of the game to get the win. Bryleigh Gray and Leonor Moreno led Westwood in scoring with 10 points apiece. Anna Johnson finished with 9 points and Allie Sullivan had 8 points off the bench. Moreno captured the Crazy Daisies player of the game award.
The Rockets and Patriots squared off in a hard fought, physical contest. Neither team could get more than a 2 point lead in the back and forth affair until the 4th quarter. In the final frame, Jayden Carter exploded for 8 points as the Rockets pulled away for their first win of the year. Carter finished with a team high 15 points to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Brayden Dixon added 3 points in the conference win.
Westwood is back at home on Monday when they play host to Forrest. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the streaming broadcast of that game as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Tipoff is set for 6 PM and you can hear Lucky Knott on the call on the Thunder Radio app or streaming at WMSRradio.com.
